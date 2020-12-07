The Vikings' many mistakes in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win against the Jaguars weren't too much to overcome.
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins discuss the problems that persist for a 6-6 team that is very much in the playoff chase, sitting in the No. 7 spot after Sunday's NFC games.
If you do not see the podcast player on your device, click here:
