The Vikings' 27-24 overtime loss in Cincinnati gets the season off to a bad start. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Jim Souhan recap the loss, and how coach Mike Zimmer and players responded at Paul Brown Stadium in the latest Access Vikings podcast.

If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |