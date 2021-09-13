The Vikings' 27-24 overtime loss in Cincinnati gets the season off to a bad start. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Jim Souhan recap the loss, and how coach Mike Zimmer and players responded at Paul Brown Stadium in the latest Access Vikings podcast.
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Jim Souhan recap the loss, and how coach Mike Zimmer and players responded, in the latest Access Vikings podcast.