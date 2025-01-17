Podcast: Vikings’ Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Kevin O’Connell say they’re keeping ‘good options’ open at QB

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker discuss the season-ending press conferences by Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell. Quarterbacks dominated the roughly 40 combined minutes with both. What’s their plan with Sam Darnold? Where’s J.J. McCarthy in his recovery? Are they committed to either at this point?
On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker discuss the Vikings’ outlook at quarterback and recent comments by team brass.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 17, 2025 at 2:32AM
