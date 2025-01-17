Vikings

Podcast: Vikings’ Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Kevin O’Connell say they’re keeping ‘good options’ open at QB

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker discuss the Vikings’ outlook at quarterback and recent comments by team brass.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 17, 2025 at 2:32AM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker discuss the season-ending press conferences by Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell. Quarterbacks dominated the roughly 40 combined minutes with both. What’s their plan with Sam Darnold? Where’s J.J. McCarthy in his recovery? Are they committed to either at this point?

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

about the writer

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See More

More from Vikings

See More

Access Vikings

Podcast: Vikings’ Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Kevin O’Connell say they’re keeping ‘good options’ open at QB

card image

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker discuss the Vikings’ outlook at quarterback and recent comments by team brass.

Sports

Scoggins: Vikings have three options at quarterback heading into the offseason

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image

Vikings

Do the Vikings want Darnold back? Adofo-Mensah, O’Connell don’t say no

card image