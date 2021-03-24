The Vikings found money to improve Mike Zimmer's defense, but their major moves in free agency so far put further pressure on the rest of the team. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss free agency and answer your questions about the offensive line, secondary and the NFL Draft.

