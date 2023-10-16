CHICAGO — Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer emerge from the visiting locker room at Soldier Field in Chicago and discuss the Vikings' 19-13 win over the Bears on Sunday. Edge rusher Danielle Hunter led a potent pass rush with two sacks. They discuss his place on the Vikings' all-time sack list. They also delve into an offense that looked lost at times without Justin Jefferson.
