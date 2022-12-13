What's wrong with the Vikings' last-placed defense? What can be done to patch the holes in December? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the issues, edge rusher Danielle Hunter's season, Sunday's game against the Colts and answer your questions.
Vikings
