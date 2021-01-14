As high school sports resume Jan. 14 with masks required, Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque get the hockey season started and mix in basketball, wrestling and gymnastics as well.
If the podcast player does not appear on your device, tap here to listen.
Kaprizov scores on OT breakaway in debut, lifts Wild over Kings 4-3
Rookie Kirill Kaprizov was the standout of a new-look Wild for 2021, scoring the game-winner in overtime and assisting on two other goals — a sensational NHL debut for the Russian winger.
Sports
Forsberg, Saros lead Predators to 3-1 win over Blue Jackets
Filip Forsberg has been known to pinpoint his wrist shot with almost surgical precision. This one was so good it stirred up everyone on the bench — even the physicians.
Sports
Connor McDavid has hat trick, Oilers beat Canucks 5-2
Connor McDavid had a hat trick and an assist, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and added an assist and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Thursday night.
Sports
Sabonis has 23 pts, 15 boards as Pacers down Blazers 111-87
Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Portland Trail Blazers 111-87 on Thursday night.
Sports
Sharks open the season with 4-3 shootout win over Coyotes
Martin Jones stopped Clayton Keller in a shootout and the San Jose Sharks bounced back after Arizona's Phil Kessel scored with 3.2 seconds left in regulation, beating the Coyotes 4-3 Thursday night.