Receiver Justin Jefferson and the Vikings offense outgunned Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the Packers in a 34-31 win on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss the latest turn in an eventful 2021 season.
If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Neal: Vikings aggressive on offense when game is there for the taking
Kirk Cousins completes some passes he admitted were high-risk, and the hookups got the 5-5 Vikings where they needed to go.
Sports
Former Bruin Vladar stops 27 shots, Flames beat Boston 4-0
Former Bruins goalie Dan Vladar stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout, Andrew Mangiapane scored a short-handed goal early in the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat Boston 4-0 on Sunday night.
Sports
McCoy leads Cardinals to decisive 23-13 win over Seahawks
When called upon three weeks ago, Colt McCoy viewed himself as a caretaker.
Vikings
Vikings vs. Packers game balls
Justin Jefferson leads the way again for the Vikings in an upset win over the Packers.
Sports
Stamkos scores lone shootout goal, Lightning beat Wild 5-4
Steven Stamkos scored the lone shootout goal while Brian Elliott stopped three shootout shots to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild after blowing a late two-goal lead Sunday night.