Receiver Justin Jefferson and the Vikings offense outgunned Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the Packers in a 34-31 win on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss the latest turn in an eventful 2021 season.

