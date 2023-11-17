Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your Vikings questions regarding quarterback Joshua Dobbs' incredible start, the NFC vs. AFC playoff fields, Marcus Davenport's health, nicest players, and more.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
Business With expiring leases and scarce financing, angst grows for Twin Cities office building owners
More from Star Tribune
Business With expiring leases and scarce financing, angst grows for Twin Cities office building owners
More from Star Tribune
Business With expiring leases and scarce financing, angst grows for Twin Cities office building owners
More from Star Tribune
Business With expiring leases and scarce financing, angst grows for Twin Cities office building owners
More from Star Tribune
Business With expiring leases and scarce financing, angst grows for Twin Cities office building owners
More from Star Tribune
Business With expiring leases and scarce financing, angst grows for Twin Cities office building owners
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Barnesville surges past Jackson County Central and into Class 2A Prep Bowl
A series of recovered fumbles early in the second half helped the Trojans rally for victory.
Vikings
Which streak comes to an end? Ben Goessling's Vikings-Broncos prediction.
The Vikings have won five in a row while the Broncos have a three-game winning streak heading into the Sunday night game in Denver.
Vikings
Podcast: Joshua Dobbs' audition? Vikings' playoff outlook? Marcus Davenport?
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about Dobbs' incredible start, the NFC vs. AFC playoff fields, Davenport's health and more.
Wild
Sweden's intensive hockey development starts young, the Wild are benefiting
With five Wild players returning "home" for weekend games, Sweden is showcasing its growing impact on the NHL.
Randball
In Sweden or back in Minnesota, Wild need more from Kirill Kaprizov
The star Wild forward has had a noticeably quiet start to the season, especially in 5 on 5 play where he has scored just one goal.