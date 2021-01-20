A 50-point drubbing of a top foe has the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque wondering if the Royals, with a 64-game winning streak, will lose a game this year. Plus the latest on state tournaments coming into view.
More From Sports
NBA giving Wizards more time to prepare after virus layoff
Washington got back on the practice court Wednesday for the first time in more than a week, and Bradley Beal wondered if the Wizards need more time there before returning to game mode.
Despite dominating second quarter, Wolves lose to Orlando on buzzer-beater
The Wolves held Orlando to just 10 points in the second quarter, but the Magic clawed back from a 20-point deficit and won on Cole Anthony's three-pointer at the horn.
The Latest: Wizards-Bucks game postponed
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Wahl helps No. 10 Wisconsin beat Northwestern 68-52
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said his team was better defensively in the second half. That was a bit of an understatement.
Young has 38, Collins adds 31 as Hawks beat Pistons in OT
Trae Young scored 38 points, John Collins had 31 and the Atlanta Hawks rallied to beat Jerami Grant and the Detroit Pistons 123-115 in overtime on Wednesday night.