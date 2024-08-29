Vikings

Podcast: GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah cuts losses by moving on from top picks in 2022 draft class

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the team’s roster cuts and Adofo-Mensah’s comments about his first draft in Minnesota.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 29, 2024 at 10:12PM

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer react to Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s annual news conference following roster cuts. Adofo-Mensah was candid about the 2022 draft class, which saw first-round safety Lewis Cine and second-round corner Andrew Booth Jr. get sent away after just two seasons. But what does it say about the direction of this team now? And what about other roster moves at quarterback and running back?

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See More

