Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer react to Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s annual news conference following roster cuts. Adofo-Mensah was candid about the 2022 draft class, which saw first-round safety Lewis Cine and second-round corner Andrew Booth Jr. get sent away after just two seasons. But what does it say about the direction of this team now? And what about other roster moves at quarterback and running back?
Podcast: GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah cuts losses by moving on from top picks in 2022 draft class
On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the team’s roster cuts and Adofo-Mensah’s comments about his first draft in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 29, 2024 at 10:12PM
After parting with his first Vikings draft picks, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah reflects on his rushed NFL draft debut
Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah compared his first NFL draft in 2022 to the team facing a 33-0 deficit against the Colts.