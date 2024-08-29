Podcast: GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah cuts losses by moving on from top picks in 2022 draft class

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer react to Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s annual news conference following roster cuts. Adofo-Mensah was candid about the 2022 draft class, which saw first-round safety Lewis Cine and second-round corner Andrew Booth Jr. get sent away after just two seasons. But what does it say about the direction of this team now? And what about other roster moves at quarterback and running back?