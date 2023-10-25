Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss a Vikings-Packers rivalry game without a surefire Hall of Famer on the opposing sideline. The Vikings are favored to win. How confident should anyone be about Sunday's game? What are the chances they make the playoffs? Are we surprised at the confidence in this Brian Flores-led defense?

