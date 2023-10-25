Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss a Vikings-Packers rivalry game without a surefire Hall of Famer on the opposing sideline. The Vikings are favored to win. How confident should anyone be about Sunday's game? What are the chances they make the playoffs? Are we surprised at the confidence in this Brian Flores-led defense?
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Coming in hot (in cold weather): Section playoffs and two prognosticators
Saturday's semifinals are one more chance for Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque to offer their analysis.
Nation
A teen bowler, a shipbuilder and a sign language interpreter are among the Maine shooting victims
The 18 people killed in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, included a 14-year-old bowler, a shipbuilder who loved playing the game of cornhole and a sign language interpreter.
Twins
Reusse: Minnesota native Jeff Nelson retires as MLB umpire with no fanfare
Jeff Nelson got "the talk" from his parents in Cottage Grove just as he applied for umpiring school ... and the rest is history.
Vikings
Vikings will decide starter at left guard Sunday morning
Ed Ingram's status at right guard is safe no matter who emerges from the competition between Ezra Cleveland and Dalton Risner at left guard, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said.
Sports
Boxers La Cruz and López recover some pride for Cuba at Pan American Games
Once a sports superpower, Cuba now celebrates every gold medal at the Pan American Games.