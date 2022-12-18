What just happened? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins recap the Vikings' 39-36 win over the Colts from U.S. Bank Stadium, where the purple faithful who stayed to watch after a 33-0 halftime deficit have quite the story to tell.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Grizzlies star Morant ejected, short-handed Thunder win
Memphis star Ja Morant was ejected just before halftime and an undermanned Oklahoma City Thunder squad ended Memphis' winning at seven with a 115-109 victory Saturday night.
Sports
Rebraca, Sandfort lead Iowa over SE Missouri State 106-75
Filip Rebraca totaled a career-high 30 points, Payton Sandfort scored a career-best 24 and Iowa rolled to a 106-75 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday night.
Sports
Holmes scores 24 as Dayton knocks off Wyoming 66-49
Daron Holmes scored 24 points as Dayton beat Wyoming 66-49 on Saturday night at the Legends of Basketball Showcase.
Vikings
Podcast: Enigmatic Vikings finish biggest comeback in NFL history over Colts
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins recap the Vikings' 39-36 win over the Colts from U.S. Bank Stadium, where the purple faithful who stayed to watch after a 33-0 halftime deficit have quite the story to tell.
Sports
Reinhart, Bobrovsky lead Panthers past skidding Devils 4-2
Sam Reinhart scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves as the Florida Panthers beat New Jersey 4-2 Saturday night, handing the first-place Devils their fifth straight loss.