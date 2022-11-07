"You like that!?" could be heard from the Vikings locker room after Sunday's 20-17 win at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., where quarterback Kirk Cousins beat his former team. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap another wild one-score win, tight end T.J. Hockenson's immediate impact and more from the stadium.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.