"You like that!?" could be heard from the Vikings locker room after Sunday's 20-17 win at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., where quarterback Kirk Cousins beat his former team. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap another wild one-score win, tight end T.J. Hockenson's immediate impact and more from the stadium.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
