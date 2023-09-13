Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open up the mailbag and answer your questions no matter how tongue-in-cheek. What number would Aaron Rodgers wear for the Vikings? Would the Jets come calling for Kirk Cousins? What are the reasonable expectations for the O-line this year? What's the plan with Brian Asamoah?
Podcast: Answering Vikings questions on Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, defense and more
