Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open up the mailbag and answer your questions no matter how tongue-in-cheek. What number would Aaron Rodgers wear for the Vikings? Would the Jets come calling for Kirk Cousins? What are the reasonable expectations for the O-line this year? What's the plan with Brian Asamoah?

