Pochettino says pro-visitor crowd in St. Louis was `like to play in Guatemala'

ST. LOUIS — Mauricio Pochettino got a feel for what the U.S. men's national team still faces at times during home games: a crowd rooting for the opposition.
''It was like to play in Guatemala,'' the coach said after his team got two early goals from Diego Luna and hung on for a 2-1 win Wednesday night that advanced the Americans to the CONCACAF Gold Cup final. ''That was good for our players because it was an atmosphere that we didn't expect.''
The U.S. will play Mexico on Sunday in Houston, the Americans' last competitive match before next year's World Cup.
A sellout crowd of 22,423 at Energizer Park energized Los Chapines, who outshot the U.S. 20-12 and got an 80th-minute goal from Olger Escobar.
''That is football,'' Pochettino said. ''When we say the connection in between the fans and the team, that is the connection that we'd like to see in the World Cup. That connection that makes you fly, because (of) the energy that translates.''
U.S. players are used to some home matches where the support is overwhelmingly for the opponent.
''We're a country full of immigrants, so it was kind of expected for tonight,'' defender Chris Richards said. ''It was good for some of the younger guys to kind of experience that tonight, but for us experienced guys, we went through World Cup qualifiers with the exact same stuff, so I think that was a good lesson that the team needed to learn.''
An Argentine who played for his nation 20 times, Pochettino comes from a culture where soccer dominates life.