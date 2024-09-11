Pochettino embarks on 'journey' with US men's team after turbulence at PSG and Chelsea

While bigger jobs and bigger prizes came for Pochettino after Southampton and Spurs, he was arguably at his best in that period — particularly at Tottenham, which he took to the brink of the Premier League title and the Champions League. He fell short in both instances, which has been the basis for questions about his ability to win the big trophies. But an alternative view is that he overachieved with a club that hasn't won the English league since 1961 and hasn't won any trophy since 2008.