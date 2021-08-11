Plymouth police say they have found a vehicle that matches the description of the one involved in a road rage shooting in Plymouth on Hwy. 169 that killed a man driving his son home from a baseball game last month.

"Through tips submitted, the Plymouth Police Department has obtained a vehicle that matches a description of the suspect vehicle," Plymouth city officials said in a statement issued Wednesday evening. "Investigators are currently processing the vehicle to gather possible evidence. We continue to follow up on all tips provided by the public."

Officials released the information after they say a search warrant in connection with the case that was meant to be sealed was inadvertently filed publicly. Officials said that information in the search warrant, if released, could "jeopardize the investigation and be extremely detrimental to the case."

The development comes just over one month since Jay Boughton, 56, was shot in the head at 10 p.m. July 6 as he drove south on Hwy. 169 near Rockford Road on the eastern edge of Plymouth. His vehicle then went through a fence and crashed into the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3900 block of N. Lancaster Lane, where his 15-year-old son, Harrison, gave him CPR.

Plymouth police Chief Erik Fadden has said a traffic altercation "escalated quickly," and the shooter may have killed Boughton over something as minor as a lane change.

Traffic surveillance video shows the shooter's SUV heading west on Interstate 694 near N. Snelling Avenue in Arden Hills before exiting onto southbound Hwy. 169 and then pulling up on the left of Boughton's vehicle and briefly pacing it before the shooting.

Police said they have been looking for a silver Suburban LT, model year 2015 to 2020, possibly with damage to the driver's side rear bumper.

At a news conference last week, Fadden repeated his plea for help from the public to find the suspect, but he did not do the same when it came to the SUV.

When questioned during the news conference about the SUV's whereabouts, Fadden declined to say either way whether it has been found.

"I'm not able to confirm that, no," the chief said when pressed.