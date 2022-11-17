An 18-year-old man is in jail and Plymouth police are searching for two other suspects in the fatal shooting of a teenager in the west metro city Monday night.

Police on Thursday identified the at-large suspects at Hans Madave, 19, of New Hope, and Augustus 'AJ' Matthew Sirleaf, Jr., 19, of Plymouth, but did not say how they were connected to the fatal shooting of Yaseen Thomas Johnson.

Police on Wednesday arrested an 18-year-old man in Golden Valley. He was booked into the Hennepin County jail on probable cause murder, said Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they are charged or unless they are at large.

"It's heartbreaking," Fadden said, noting that four families are dealing with the aftermath of the shooting. "A local family has lost a loved one. Yaseen's death is tragic. He had his whole life ahead of him."

Johnson, 17, of Albertville, was shot just before 6 p.m. Monday in a parking lot of an apartment complex on 9700 block of 37th Place N. Officers who were nearby arrived and found Johnson sitting inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police don't suspect the shooting was random, but detectives are unsure if the men knew each other. None apparently lived at the apartment complex where the shooting happened, Fadden said.

Augustus “AJ” Matthew Sirleaf, Jr.

"This investigation has been very time-intensive," Fadden said, noting detectives have followed up on several leads and tips phoned into the police department.

Police are still looking for the firearm used to carry out the killing, Fadden said.

Fadden asked for the public's help in locating Madave and Sirleaf, and pleaded for the suspects to "do the right thing and turn yourselves in to our officers immediately."

Anybody with information can call 763-509-5177.