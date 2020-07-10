A mentally ill man is charged with fatally beating his grandmother and seriously injuring his mother and sister.

David R. Ekers, 34, of Plymouth, stands charged with intentional second-degree murder in the July 8 bludgeoning death of his grandmother, also faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder for assaulting his mother and sister, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. He remains jailed in lieu of $1.5 million bail, with his next court appearance scheduled for Aug. 4.

According to charges, Maple Grove Police responded to a call from Ekers’ father, who told them his son had severely injured members of his family. Upon arrival, police found Ekers’ grandmother, mother and sister with serious head wounds, and they were rushed to the hospital.

Ekers’ father told police that he and his son were downstairs working, when Ekers went upstairs. The father heard his wife scream “David, no,” to which he ran upstairs and saw Ekers holding a wrench in his hand that he then dropped, the criminal complaint said.

In an interview with police, Ekers admitted to trying to kill his grandmother, mother and sister. He said he didn’t harm his father because he viewed him as an ally. Ekers proceeded to inform police that he struck his sister first, then attacked his grandmother before he assaulted his mother. He also admitted to planning the murder of the three victims an hour in advance of the actual attacks.

Charges say Ekers told police that he believed the three victims would have him return to the hospital or start taking his medication again. The previous day, his mother mentioned he may need to go back to the hospital.

Ekers’ grandmother suffered skull fractures and internal bleeding, and was removed from life support Thursday. His mother and sister remain in critical condition in intensive care. They have not yet been identified.