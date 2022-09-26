More from Star Tribune
Gophers beat Wisconsin volleyball
The Minnesota Gophers women's volleyball team beat Wisconsin on Sunday, September, 25, 2022.
Vikings beat Lions in thriller
The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday, September 25, 2022.
Photography
Gophers defeat Michigan State 34-7
The University of Minnesota took on Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Photography
Bethel beats St. John's 28-24
St. John's University takes on Bethel College at Royal Stadium in Arden Hills, Minn., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2022.