Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Atlanta Dream (11-14, 4-11 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (18-7, 12-2 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kelsey Plum and the Las Vegas Aces face the Atlanta Dream. Plum ranks second in the WNBA averaging 20.7 points per game.

The Aces have gone 8-4 at home. Las Vegas scores 91.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Dream are 5-7 on the road. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Monique Billings averaging 1.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Aces won 96-73 in the last matchup on May 13. A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 15 points, and Aari McDonald led the Dream with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Plum is shooting 45.3% and averaging 20.7 points for the Aces. Riquna Williams is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Erica Wheeler is averaging 8.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Dream. Cheyenne Parker is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 5-5, averaging 91.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.3 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.