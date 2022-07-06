New York Liberty (8-12) at Las Vegas Aces (15-6)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kelsey Plum and Sabrina Ionescu meet when Las Vegas hosts New York. Plum is second in the WNBA averaging 20.0 points per game and Ionescu ranks ninth in the league averaging 16.5 points per game.

The Aces have gone - at home. Las Vegas leads the WNBA with 29.7 defensive rebounds per game led by A'ja Wilson averaging 8.2.

The Liberty are - in road games. New York is sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 33.3% from deep. Marine Johannes leads the Liberty shooting 49% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 18 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Aces. Plum is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Ionescu is averaging 16.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Liberty. Johannes is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 6-4, averaging 86.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points per game.

Liberty: 5-5, averaging 82.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.