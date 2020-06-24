NEW YORK — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:
Carnival Corp., down $2.00 to $16.00.
Standard & Poor's cut the cruise line's bond rating to junk status.
Plug Power Inc., up $1.14 to $7.57.
The hydrogen fuel cell technology company completed buyouts of United Hydrogen and Giner ELX.
GNC Holdings Inc., down 20 cents to $0.61.
The vitamin and nutritional supplements retailer filed for bankruptcy.
Mattel Inc., down 47 cents to $9.56.
The toy maker named Anthony P. DiSilvestro its new chief financial officer.
Patterson Companies Inc., down 25 cents to $20.03.
The distributor of veterinary and dental health supplies reported surprisingly good quarterly results.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down $2.20 to $44.50.
Energy companies suffered as oil prices slipped amid concerns about a spike in virus cases.
Dell Technologies Inc., up $4.09 to $53.10.
The computer maker is considering spinning off its $50 billion stake in VMware, according to media reports.
Bank of America Corp., down 98 cents to $23.81.
Financial companies slipped amid concerns that a spike in virus cases could cause more economic damage.