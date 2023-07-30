Strong Storms Friday

We did see a few strong storms across parts of eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin Friday afternoon. There was a report of 1" hail in New Trier, and some wind damage in the southern metro. Winds gusted to 60 mph in Brooklyn Center and Blaine, but some of these stronger wind gusts across the region occurred right after the storms ended.

Friday: 20th 90F Degree Days So Far

On Friday, MSP observed our 20th 90F-degree day of the year so far, reaching a high of 90F - the 11th most year-to-date on record. In an average year, MSP sees 14 days with a high of 90F+ (30-year average between 1993 and 2022). Meanwhile, we only saw 18 days last year with a 90F+ degree high in the metro.

Looking at the past five days, Thursday was the warmest day of the year so far with a high of 96F.

Quiet, Sunny Sunday With Highs Near Average

A mainly sunny and quiet Sunday is expected here in the metro, with morning temperatures starting off in the low 60s and highs in the low 80s. A few clouds are possible in the morning hours, mainly from decaying showers in western Minnesota. Not too shabby for the second to last day of July!

While a morning shower or two can't be ruled out in western Minnesota early Sunday morning, the day appears to be mostly dry and sunny across the state into western Wisconsin. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s across the state.

Warming Up Next Week

While we are closer to average this weekend, we will see another warm-up as we head through the middle of the week. Highs Tuesday through Thursday appear to be around 90F once again - not quite as warm as we saw at times over this past week. As we head toward next weekend, temperatures look to "cool" back off into the mid-80s.

Dry, Sauna-Free Weather This Week

By Paul Douglas

The Twin Cities have enjoyed 20 days at or above 90F so far in 2023. Average for an entire summer is 13 days. Phoenix has been hotter than 110F every day this month - it's so hot that cactus are dying. July will be the hottest month on record, worldwide. Temperature records go back to the mid-1800s but based on proxy data (ice core samples and tree rings) researchers at Leipzig University estimate this is the hottest month experienced in 120,000 years, and other research backs up that jaw-dropping number.

Yesterday brought a touch of September with lower humidity and a fresh, smoke-free breeze out of Canada. No more close encounters with sloppy thunderstorms anytime soon. It may shock you to hear that another dry week is shaping up with midweek temperatures close to 90F again.

Last week's heavy rains were spotty and fickle; it wasn't the widespread soaking we need. 80% of Minnesota is in moderate drought. 30% of the state is in severe drought, including the metro area. Quick, everyone plan outdoor weddings!

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Sunny and comfortable. Wake up 62. High 79. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. Wake up 62. High 84. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm breeze. Wake up 64. High 85. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sticky sunshine. Wake up 67. High 88. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Peeks of sun, cooler breeze. Wake up 70. High 87. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Periods of sunshine, still dry. Wake up 67. High 84. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine, less wind. Wake up 65. High 85. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

July 30th

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 46 minutes, and 5 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 18 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 14 Hours Of Sunlight? August 17th (13 hours, 59 minutes, 17 seconds)

*When Are Sunrises After 6 AM? August 2nd (6:00 AM)

*When Are Sunsets At/Before 8:30 PM? August 8th (8:30 PM)

This Day in Weather History

July 30th

National Weather Forecast

A frontal boundary stretching from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northern Plains will help spark off showers and storms as we head through the second to last day of July. A few storms will also be possible across the eastern Great Lakes and the desert Southwest. The greatest oppressive heat outside of areas like Phoenix in the Southwest will be in the Southern Plains and Southeast, where some areas could see heat index values up above 110F.

Pockets of at least 1-3" of rain will be possible in the Northern Plains and along the East Coast as we head through the last few days of July.

Twin Cities taps federal IRA dollars to analyze metro-area climate plan

More from Energy News Network: "The regional planning agency for the Twin Cities plans to take a closer look at its year-old climate action plan as part of its participation in a federal climate program. The Metropolitan Council operates transit, wastewater, housing and other services for the seven-county metro area including Minneapolis and St. Paul, making it a key player in climate planning. In 2022, the agency adopted its first climate action work plan, which calls for accelerating greenhouse gas emission reductions over the next five years from its own operations as well as the region as a whole. With the ink barely dry on that document, regional officials now have a chance to scrutinize the plan's potential impact thanks to a $1 million grant under the federal Inflation Reduction Act."

For unhoused people in America's hottest large city, heat waves are a merciless killer

More from Yale Climate Connections: "The homeless are usually the first to die. In April, 46-year-old Crystal Gradilla, an unhoused woman, became the city's first recorded heat-associated death of the year, when the temperature in Phoenix hit 99 degrees for the first time in 2023. Although Phoenix is known as America's hottest large city, people experiencing homelessness are dying in cities throughout the U.S. as climate change caused by burning fossil fuels results in record-breaking heat waves. And even before the global average temperature set a new record high on July 4 and a massive heat dome over the entire Southwest sent temperatures soaring from California to Texas, extreme heat was already killing more Americans annually than any other natural disaster. For decades, heat-related deaths were notoriously undercounted, according to Kristie Ebi, a professor of global health at the University of Washington. But she said newer studies based on epidemiological computer modeling are far more accurate."

Heat pumps sold so fast in Maine, the state just upped its target

More from Canary Media: "A state that braves some of the most frigid winters in the country has not only enthusiastically adopted heat pumps — it's also stepping up its commitment to the clean-heating tech. In 2019, Maine embraced heat pumps as part of its climate strategy, setting a goal to install 100,000 of the machines by 2025. But a few days ago, Maine Governor Janet Mills (D) announced that the state had surpassed that target two years ahead of schedule, deploying at least 104,000 heat pumps in homes and businesses. Now, the state has set a new goal: installing another 175,000 heat pumps by 2027. "We are setting an example for the nation," said Mills at the announcement event. ​"Our transition to heat pumps is creating good-paying jobs, curbing our reliance on fossil fuels, and cutting costs for Maine families, all while making them more comfortable in their homes — a hat trick for our state.""

