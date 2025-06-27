Playoff MVP Sam Bennett agrees on 8-year, $64 million contract to stay with Florida Panthers

''Sam is a special player who has mastered a unique blend of skill and physicality in his game, becoming one of the most impactful postseason performers of his generation,'' Panthers general manager and hockey operations president Bill Zito said. ''He played an integral role in our two Stanley Cup championships, earning the franchise's first Conn Smythe trophy and is a dedicated contributor to our South Florida community off the ice. We are thrilled that he will continue his career with the Panthers.''