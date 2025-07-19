Playing the All-Star Game at home creates special feeling for Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever players

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell spent last week tamping down the All-Star excitement.
First, she had to play some crucial games.
On Friday, she finally had a chance to show how she felt about playing Saturday's game on her home court. Mitchell's eyes opened wide, the trademark grin stretched across her face and the words started flying out of her mouth.
''I feel grateful,'' she said. ''I feel happy that my family and friends are able to come. It's close for us because I'm from Cincinnati, so a lot of us get to connect, reconnect through basketball. It's just fun, it's a good experience and I'm grateful, I'm grateful I'm here.''
Mitchell is making her third straight All-Star trip, this one just down the street from home, and is joined by two teammates — guard Caitlin Clark and center Aliyah Boston — for the second straight year. Nothing about this is routine, though.
Indianapolis is the 13th city to host All-Star weekend, which was played primarily in the New York to Washington corridor during its first decade of existence and has moved West more recently. Last year's game was in Phoenix, and Las Vegas hosted three of the previous five and could be in the mix next summer, too.
If things go as well Saturday as they did Thursday and Friday, perhaps Indianapolis will find itself in the regular rotation. Friday night's festivities drew an estimated 15,000 fans to the arena.
''The last time I did the 3-point shootout in Vegas, it didn't feel sold out,'' 3-point champion Sabrina Ionescu. ''The last time (Stephen Curry) beat me when we were here in Indy. So really happy to be able to be here and put on a good show.''