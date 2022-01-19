If you don't see an audio player, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Opinion
Playing Politics: The president meets the press
Nearly a year into his tenure, President Joe Biden will hold a news conference on Wednesday. Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune Editorial Board's Denise Johnson and John Rash.
Michelle Cottle
Congress can trade stocks or keep the public trust. Not both.
Speaker Pelosi is coming across as out of touch on this.
Jonathan Bernstein
Biden's year-one grade is just an incomplete
Which is the realistic grade most presidents — who serve in a powerful but not omnipotent role — deserve after one year.
Steve Sack
Letters
Readers Write: Texas synagogue crisis, crime, saving local architecture
The problems we won't discuss.