If audio player does not appear, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Opinion
Playing Politics: The Feeding Our Future scandal
The Justice Department's allegations have broad legal and political implications. Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune Editorial Board's Denise Johnson and John Rash.
Michael Hiltzik
Migrant transports are a window into how the GOP will govern
Performative schemes at the expense of the vulnerable. Accompanied by questionable legality, ugly historical roots and persistent policy avoidance.
Brian Howell
College rankings don't matter. Whether a school is a good fit does.
Figure out the culture — the vibe — so you can determine if a particular school would be a place where you could thrive.
James Roth
Counterpoint: To ease police troubles, look to Northern Ireland
Released in 1999, the Patten Report is a good tool for Minneapolis.