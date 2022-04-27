If you don't see a video player, click here.
Playing Politics: Report on MPD will reverberate
A searing analysis from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights will impact city and state politics. Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune Editorial Board's D.J. Tice and John Rash.
Anand Giridharadas
Everything wrong with Twitter and its ilk, hyperlinked
Plus: The difference between negative and positive freedom of speech.
Ezra Klein, New York Times
Elon Musk got Twitter because he gets Twitter
It scores our communication. It turns conversation into a game.
Letters
Readers Write: Center of the American Experiment, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, newspaper carriers
Polarization in the very response.