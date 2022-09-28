If no audio player appears, click here.
Playing Politics: Political fallout from the Feeding Our Future scandal
The race for governor and other state offices in Minnesota is scrambled. Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune Editorial Board's Scott Gillespie and John Rash.
Bret Stephens
Long live the women's revolutions!
In Iran and Russia, women are taking to the streets in protests that could change those countries' futures.
Editorial
State push needed to stop street racing
Local efforts such as Blaine's new ordinance are welcome, but Legislature should act in 2023.
SCOTUS and election integrity
Neither state Democrats nor Republicans should have total control of how votes are counted.