Playing Politics: Mask ruling causes confusion, then controversy
The political and public health dynamics of the decision are discussed by WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune Editorial Board's Scott Gillespie and John Rash.
Tony Norman, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The Angel of Death checks into a Pittsburgh Airbnb …
… and does its thing at the scene of another violent outcome.
Binyamin Appelbaum, New York Times
Enough about climate change. Air pollution is killing us now.
And since this fossil-fuel impact is a clear and present danger, maybe it will allow for more of a response.
Nicholas Goldberg
Give naming rights a rest at the bathroom door
It feels like most buildings and rooms are just giant marketing opportunities and potential revenue generators. The question is: Where does it stop?