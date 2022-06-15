If no audio player appears, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Opinion
Playing Politics: Governor's race already heating up
Key issues will likely include inflation and crime. Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune Editorial Board's Patricia Lopez and John Rash.
Michael Hiltzik
Revisiting the 'lessons' of the San Francisco vote on crime
Progressives have ruined the city and are being turned out — just ask the pundits. Or, alternatively, look at the facts on the ground.
Amy Klobuchar
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Ocean shipping has been anticompetitive, and Congress has responded
My bipartisan legislation, which the president is expected to sign soon, will bring about fairer prices for Minnesotans.
Ben S. Bernanke
Ben Bernanke: Inflation almost certainly isn't going to bring back the 1970s
The Federal Reserve and its current chair, Jerome Powell, have the tools they need. Now they should use them.
Jacqueline Brux
What will it take for us to change amid climate change? Perhaps inflation.
For which we could also point fingers at ourselves.