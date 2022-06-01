If no audio player appears, click here.
Playing Politics: Federal money on the table, but Legislature stalled
A special session would be needed to get Minnesota's share of the infrastructure bill. Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's John Hines and the Star Tribune's Scott Gillespie and John Rash.
Susie Linfield
Should we be forced to see exactly what an AR-15 does to a 10-year-old?
A violent society ought to view its handiwork.
Joseph R. Biden Jr.
President Joe Biden: What America will and will not do in Ukraine
We want Ukraine to be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table. We do not want to prolong the war just to inflict pain on Russia.
Frank Hornstein and Jamie Long
Lawmakers must not squander federal funding
Minnesota can't afford to miss out on these needed infrastructure investments.