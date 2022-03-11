NFL teams can begin negotiating with free agents at 11 a.m. Monday, and players can sign with clubs at the start of the league year at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Here's a look at the free-agent class.

TOP PLAYERS AVAILABLE

1. Terron Armstead, LT, Saints

Age in Week 1: 31

When healthy, he's a top-5 left tackle in a pass-crazed league. That's causing many teams to salivate despite Armstead having missed six or more games in four of the past six seasons, including nine last year.

2. J.C. Jackson, CB, Patriots

Age in Week 1: 26

He has a league-high 25 interceptions since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He had nine picks in 2020, played last year under a $3.4 million second-round restricted tender and had eight more interceptions. Time to pay the man.

3. Chandler Jones, edge, Cardinals

Age in Week 1: 32

Age won't deter teams from trying to squeeze another year or two out of an elite edge rusher. Jones had 19 sacks in 2019 and 10 ½ last year. In the seven seasons he's started and played more than 10 games, he has produced double-digit sack totals.

BEST BARGAINS

1. Emmanuel Ogbah, edge, Dolphins

Age in Week 1: 28

A former second-round pick of the Browns, Ogbah has quietly raised his level of play with three teams in six years. He'll be a cost-effective candidate for a breakout season after back-to-back years with nine sacks in Miami.

2. Justin Reid, S, Texans

Age in Week 1: 25

He was one of the best young safeties his first two seasons (2018-19) and most likely has the Texans' dysfunctional dumpster fire of an organization to blame for any dropoff in production and last year's healthy scratch for disciplinary reasons.

3. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers

Age in Week 1: 25

He wasn't happy with the offers he got last year, so he turned down the Ravens and, yes, the Chiefs, to return to Pittsburgh. Then he hurt his shoulder and missed 12 games. The offers will be worse this year and he'll likely settle for a one-year, prove-it deal. Some team could cash in because this guy is still young enough recapture the 1,400-yard season he had in 2018 or the 97 catches he had in 2020.

OVERRATED, OVERPRICED

Offensive guard Brandon Scherff, right.

1. Brandon Scherff, G, Commanders

Age in Week 1: 30

Like Kirk Cousins, he played on back-to-back franchise tags in Washington. Like Cousins, he will sign a mega deal for his position. Unlike Cousins, he isn't durable, having missed 24 games the past five years.

2. Stephon Gilmore, CB, Panthers

Age in Week 1: 31

He was NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. This isn't 2019. Gilmore missed 11 games with injuries in 2020 and eight last year with the Patriots and Panthers. He'll probably get close to $13 million a year for his name. His body is 31.

3. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Bills

Age in Week 1: 28

There seems to be a lot of chatter about Trubisky getting starter's money somewhere, possibly following Brian Daboll from Buffalo to the Giants to replace Daniel Jones. Question: What happened in his one year as Bills backup to erase the memories of his failed starting career in Chicago? Buyer beware!

DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH

Russell Gage, WR, Falcons

Age in Week 1: 26

Gage is a second-tier, under-the-radar option who can pile up first downs as a No. 2-3 target. He had 50 first downs and four TDs on 72 catches two years ago and had another solid season last year. He was the ninth-best receiver in the league from Week 11 to the end of last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Gage also ranked fifth in so-called explosive catches (17) of 20 yards or more during that period.