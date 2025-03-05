The boys hockey state tournament begins Wednesday with Class 1A quarterfinals and turns to Class 2A quarterfinals Thursday.
Fifteen players to watch at the boys hockey state tournament
Every game has one or more, from the first of Wednesday’s Class 1A quarterfinals (St. Cloud Cathedral’s John Hirschfeld) to the last in Thursday’s Class 2A first round (Rogers' Parker Deschene and Nolen Geerdes, Edina’s Sam Peckham).
Here are 15 players to watch:
Cash Cruitt
Andover, senior goaltender
Cruitt anchors the defense for a scrappy Andover team that has clawed back from an 0-9 start to the season. He has a save percentage of 92.9 this season, landing him at third in the state.
Parker Deschene
Rogers, senior forward
Deschene leads the state in assists with 53. Keep an eye out for some sharp passes from the senior as Rogers makes its inaugural state tournament appearance.
Nolen Geerdes
Rogers, senior defenseman
One of the state’s top defensemen, Geerdes is committed to Western Michigan and is an integral part of the Royals.
Ben Geiger
Northfield, sophomore defenseman
Geiger’s definitely a defender, but his stat line could fool anyone. With 20 goals and 35 assists heading into the state tournament, the young standout will try to help his team improve on last year’s quarterfinal exit.
John Hirschfeld
St. Cloud Cathedral, senior forward
The Star Tribune’s boys hockey player of the year has become St. Cloud Cathedral’s career assists and scoring leader. He’s logged 25 goals and 51 assists this season and is a Mr. Hockey finalist to boot.
Gavin Hoven
Luverne, junior goaltender
Hoven has 18 wins this season, landing him in the top 10 in the state in that metric, and a strong save percentage of 91.9.
Mason Kraft
Moorhead, senior forward
Another Mr. Hockey finalist, Kraft has logged 37 goals and 47 assists this season. He’ll be coming into the tournament with fellow Moorhead standout Brooks Cullen by his side, a high-scoring duo following in their fathers’ footsteps.
Camden Langfeld
Andover, sophomore forward
One of Andover’s top scorers, Langfeld logged two goals in Andover’s 3-1 victory over Rock Ridge in the Section 7 championship.
Cody Niesen
St. Thomas Academy, senior goaltender
Niesen sports the lowest goals-against average in the tournament field, 1.45. He saved 41 shots on goal during St. Thomas’ 3-2 double-overtime thriller against Cretin-Derham Hall in the Section 3 championship.
Sam Peckham
Edina, junior defenseman
Peckham has long delivered for the Hornets: He’s snagged state titles at peewee, bantam and high school levels for Edina. He is committed to Cornell.
Cooper Simpson
Shakopee, senior forward
Before heading to play for North Dakota, the state’s leading scorer will look to add to his high school tally. His 47 goals pair nicely with 30 assists, numbers that have made him a Mr. Hockey finalist.
Charlie Stenehjem
Moorhead, senior goaltender
Stenehjem leads the state in wins in goal (25) and is in the top 10 for goals-against average (1.83). He’s also a finalist for the Frank Brimsek Award for Minnesota’s best senior goalie, making him the only finalist in the tournament field.
Sam Suja
Northern Lakes, sophomore goaltender
The young netminder has a save percentage of 91.9 and 18 wins in goal this season, making him the statistical equal of fellow 1A goalie Hoven of Luverne.
Tate Swanson
Hibbing/Chisholm, junior forward
Tate leads Class 1A’s top seed in goals and assists, for a total of 59 points — and right behind him is his brother, freshman Cole Swanson, with 48. Both contributed goals in Hibbing/Chisholm’s 4-3 takedown of state runner-up Hermantown in the Section 7 semifinal.
Matthew Volkman
Stillwater, senior forward
Volkman’s section tournament performance earned him some extra eyes. The senior scored a hat trick and the game-winner in Stillwater’s double-overtime, 4-3 takedown of Hill-Murray in the Section 4 championship.
