Would-be Twins
The Twins have drafted but failed to sign a number of players who went on to have solid major league careers. Above is one possible fantasy lineup of players drafted, but not signed, by the Twins.
All June drafts unless noted (* - January draft)
Other pitchers: Aaron Sele (Round 37, 1988), Eric Show (Round 36, 1974), Bill Swift (Round 2, 1983), Jim Barr (Round 6*, 1970), Jesse Orosco (Round 2*, 1978), Al Hrabosky (Round 11, 1967)
C Jason Varitek
Drafted Round 1, 1993
1B Mark Grace
Drafted Round 15, 1984
2B Bret Boone
Drafted Round 28, 1987
SS Rick Burleson
Drafted Round 8, 1969
3B Steve Garvey
Drafted Round 3, 1966
OF Warren Cromartie
Drafted Round 3, 1972
OF George Springer
Drafted Round 48, 2008
OF Gary Matthews Jr.
Drafted Round 38, 1992
DH J.D. Martinez
Drafted Round 36, 2006
P Tim Belcher
Drafted Round 1, 1983