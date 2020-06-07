Would-be Twins

The Twins have drafted but failed to sign a number of players who went on to have solid major league careers. Above is one possible fantasy lineup of players drafted, but not signed, by the Twins.

All June drafts unless noted (* - January draft)

Other pitchers: Aaron Sele (Round 37, 1988), Eric Show (Round 36, 1974), Bill Swift (Round 2, 1983), Jim Barr (Round 6*, 1970), Jesse Orosco (Round 2*, 1978), Al Hrabosky (Round 11, 1967)

C Jason Varitek

Drafted Round 1, 1993

1B Mark Grace

Drafted Round 15, 1984

2B Bret Boone

Drafted Round 28, 1987

SS Rick Burleson

Drafted Round 8, 1969

3B Steve Garvey

Drafted Round 3, 1966

OF Warren Cromartie

Drafted Round 3, 1972

OF George Springer

Drafted Round 48, 2008

OF Gary Matthews Jr.

Drafted Round 38, 1992

DH J.D. Martinez

Drafted Round 36, 2006

P Tim Belcher

Drafted Round 1, 1983