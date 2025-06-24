Players and fans at the Club World Cup are coping with high temperatures as a heat wave hits US

Substitutes who watch from the locker room, abandoned practice sessions and sweat-soaked jerseys. A heat wave hitting a wide swath of the country is taking a toll on players at the FIFA Club World Cup.
The grueling conditions could also be a preview of what's to come next summer when the United States, Canada and Mexico host soccer's premier event, the 2026 World Cup.
"It's impossible, it's terribly hot. My toes were sore, even my toenails were hurting, I couldn't stop or start. In the end, it's incredible, but since it's the same for everyone, there's no excuse," Atlético's Marcos Llorente said following a match against Paris Saint-Germain.
A ''heat dome'' of high pressure has settled in over the central and eastern United States, sending temperatures soaring into the 90s in Fahrenheit and above in many areas.
That's rough on both Club World Cup players and fans, who can potentially experience dehydration and cramps, or more serious conditions like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
''In Europe it's more of a dry heat and this is more of a humid heat. I think it's going to hit them twice as hard," fan Tyler Fernando said before Bayern Munich's match against Benfica on Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the temperature was 97 degrees Fahrenheit (36 Celsius) at game time.
Those at the Auckland City match against Boca Juniors in Nashville on Tuesday braved temperatures in the upper 90s. Male spectators went shirtless and fans sought sections where there was shade.
Heat is of particular concern during big tournaments like the Club World Cup because the players don't have much time off to recover between games. And in the group stages, matches are usually staggered each day, meaning some teams play in the midday sun.