Player, Nicklaus and Watson hit ceremonial shots and joke about aging bodies to start the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson walked across the dew-soaked grass outside the Augusta National clubhouse to warm applause, and when they reached the first tee box shortly after sunrise Thursday, patrons who had staked out viewing spots with their green Masters folding chairs rose to their feet.
Then the three luminaries turned the traditional honorary tee shots that open the Masters into a comedy sketch about their aging bodies.
''The tee is yours,'' Masters chairman Fred Ridley said to Nicklaus.
''Maybe,'' Nicklaus said. ''If I don't fall down putting this (tee) in the ground.''
Nicklaus pumped his fist after successfully teeing up his golf ball, then felt the need to warn the spectators: ''Oh boy. Woo! Watch out.''
The 85-year-old Nicklaus said later that a primary thought in his head was not to kill anyone with an errant shot. He hit it solidly enough and found the left edge of the wide fairway of Tea Olive, the scenic opening hole.
Player, 89, kicked his leg after his tee shot, and the 75-year-old Watson outdrove them both with a swing that has held up over time. Augusta National staffers positioned along the fairway scurried out to collect the three ceremonial golf balls, and the Masters was underway. The first official pairing was Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire, going off in a twosome before groups of three the rest of the day.
Thirty-nine years after winning his last green jacket, Nicklaus was joined by his wife, Barbara, known widely as the First Lady of Golf. She was dressed in the traditional white caddie bib of the Masters, and toted along her husband's small bag with the single club he needed for his ceremonial duties — a purple-shafted driver.