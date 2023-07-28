More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Variety Minnesota marks 10 years of same-sex marriage: 'It made it possible for me to become my authentic self'
More from Star Tribune
Variety Minnesota marks 10 years of same-sex marriage: 'It made it possible for me to become my authentic self'
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
www.startribune.com
St. Paul preschoolers color and learn about sequences
More kids will have access to Minnesota preschools under new legislation that will help fund early learning scholarships.
www.startribune.com
St. Paul nonprofit launches new program to serve homeless vets in the Twin Cities
Veteran Brett Gipson is the first vet to move into the new wing after the program became permanent. St. Paul nonprofit Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities launched the program to serve homeless military veterans.
Variety
Celebrating marriage equality: Couples sent us their wedding photos
On Aug. 1, 2013, Minnesota's marriage law became gender-neutral, allowing gay, lesbian and nonbinary couples to marry. To mark the 10th anniversary of the law, the Star Tribune asked couples to send in their photos.