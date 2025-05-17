Plapp solos to stage win and Ulissi becomes first Italian to lead Giro in 4 years

CASTELRAIMONDO, Italy — Luke Plapp soloed to victory in the eighth stage of the Giro d'Italia for the biggest win of his career while Italian veteran Diego Ulissi moved into the overall lead on Saturday.
''Crazy, crazy,'' Plapp said with a smile immediately after his first victory in a Grand Tour.
Plapp attacked from a breakaway with about 45 kilometers (28 miles) remaining and had about a minute's advantage on the final climb. The Australian rider then used his time trialling skills to hold off his chasers.
''I knew I couldn't beat any of them in a sprint, so I knew I had to go at some stage pretty early,'' Plapp said. "I just thought I'd give it a crack and, to be honest, just wanted a bit of a head start on the descent as well.
''So, to stay away all the way to the finish is definitely not what I expected.''
Plapp had plenty of time to celebrate, sitting up and lifting his arms out as he crossed the line 38 seconds ahead of Wilco Kelderman and Ulissi at the end of the tricky 97-kilometer (122-mile) route from Giulianova to Castelraimondo.
''I feel like it's been a long time coming,'' Plapp said. "Last year I got so close at the Giro so many times, and for today to happen is so, so special.
''We marked it as a stage (to win) for a few weeks now and then this morning on the bus we were really really excited. So to make it happen is a dream come true.''