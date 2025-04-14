Plans to celebrate America's 250th anniversary were underway. Then came the federal funding cuts

WASHINGTON — Community celebrations being planned to commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary next year are at risk of being significantly scaled back or canceled because of federal funding cuts under President Donald Trump's administration, according to multiple state humanities councils across the country.
The councils have been working on programming for America250, an initiative marking the milestone anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. But the Republican administration's deep cost-cutting effort across the federal government has led the National Endowment for the Humanities to cancel its grants for state humanities councils. That has left them with less money for programming to plan for the celebration, ranging from themed K-12 school curriculums to special events at public libraries.
''I cannot imagine how we're supposed to have a national commemoration that's meaningful for people where they live without the humanities being supported,'' said Gabrielle Lyon, executive director of Illinois Humanities, the state's humanities council.
''What is it going to mean for small towns and rural communities who were expecting the possibility of having grants to do special exhibits, special commemorations, their own programs, and speakers and performers? All of that is now extremely tenuous. And those are exactly the kinds of things people have been looking forward to."
Trying to reshape history
The head of Washington state's humanities council said the NEH funding cuts appeared at odds with Trump's focus on the commemorations. Earlier this year, the president signed an executive order creating a White House task force to plan a ''grand celebration worthy of the momentous occasion of the 250th anniversary of American Independence.''
''The organization that's positioned to do that for America is the National Endowment for the Humanities,'' said Julie Ziegler, CEO and executive director of Humanities Washington.
The White House and the NEH did not respond to requests for comment. America250, the initiative established by Congress to help orchestrate the commemorations, did not comment for this story.