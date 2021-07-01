The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe is another step closer to getting back land the United States government seized more than six decades ago and assigned to the Chippewa National Forest.

The Band and the U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday announced they have signed a "Plan of Survey," which will be used to implement the transfer of 11,760 acres of land from the forest service to the United States of America in trust for the Band.

"It is with great joy and hope for the future in our hearts that we celebrate the latest step forward in restoring a portion of the illegally transferred lands back to the Leech Lake Ojibwe," said Faron Jackson Sr., the Band's chairman, in a statement. "On behalf of the Band, I want to express my gratitude to the Forest Service and Tribal staff collaborating behind the scenes to move this land transfer toward completion."

The survey comes after the U.S. House in December passed the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act and required that land taken from the Band be returned and new federal boundaries established. The U.S. Senate passed its version of the bill in 2019.

Jackson called Wednesday's development one of the most positive to take place on Leech Lake since the first treaties were signed and the reservation was established in 1855.

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe once held 630,000 acres, but now with just about 70,000 acres, "hold the smallest percentage of its original reservation lands of any Ojibwe bands," the Senate bill said. Lands subject to transfer hold historical and cultural significance to the Band, a statement from the Forest Service said.

Next steps include continuing to identify potential transfer lands, researching parcel histories, preparing legal descriptions, identifying title encumbrances and finalizing maps.

"It's been a pleasure and an honor to work with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe as we implement the Reservation Restoration Act to transfer back 11,760 acres to this sovereign nation," said Michael Stansberry, a Chippewa National Forest supervisor, in a statement. "We look forward to continuing our efforts together as we move through implementation of the Act."

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768