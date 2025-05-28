Planning a wedding is stressful. Couples and vendors now have to factor in tariffs

NEW YORK — Krista Vasquez had her heart set on getting married in a body-hugging, halter-style gown from Spain. In April, the Atlanta paramedic learned her dream dress would cost nearly $300 more because of new U.S. tariffs on imported goods.
With little wiggle room in her timing, the bride-to-be quickly checked around for similar styles. The story was the same: any dresses from Europe would come with tariff-driven price increases ranging from $150 to $400. And that was before President Donald Trump said he would increase the tariff on goods produced in the European Union from 10% to 50%.
Vasquez, 33, went with her first choice, fearing shipping delays or additional costs like a rush fee before her October wedding if she placed an order elsewhere.
''It's already expensive enough to get married,'' she said. ''It just kind of made me a little sad."
Wedding cakes, decor, attire, flowers, party favors, photo and video equipment, tableware, wine and Champagne. Not many goods used in the wedding industry remain untouched by the tariffs Trump has imposed since returning to office. How much of the import taxes get passed down to consumers is up to florists, photographers, caterers and myriad other vendors and intermediaries, such as wholesalers.
Olivia Sever, a 28-year-old online content creator in San Diego, has a lot of wedding shopping ahead of her. Much of what she wants may cost more because of tariffs. An immediate concern is some of her paper goods. Her wedding planner has already flagged a 10% price increase for the menus, place cards and signage she wanted for her September celebration in Hawaii.
Sever said shifting to American goods isn't always cost-effective. For instance, flowers grown in Hawaii are in high demand, with increased prices to match, in response to 10% tariffs imposed on a large number of imports around the world. That includes flowers from Ecuador, Colombia and other countries that grow the bulk of the flowers the U.S. imports.
''There's just so many unknowns, but we have our budget and we're trying to work within our budget,'' Sever said. ''If that means we can't get these, you know, specific shell cups I want, then we just won't get them and we'll get something else.''