MEXICO CITY — Mexico's Viva Aerobus airline said Thursday that the front landing gear on one of its passenger jets collapsed while the plane was preparing for takeoff but no one was injured.
The company said all passengers were evacuated safely. The carrier flies only Aerobus jets, as its name suggests.
The airline said the A320 jet went nose-down because "when aligning to the runway prior to takeoff, the nose landing gear collapsed."
It said the incident was being investigated by the manufacturer and aviation authorities. The flight was scheduled to take off from the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta, bound for the northern city of Monterrey.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
NY prosecutors interview Cohen an 8th time in Trump inquiry
Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, was interviewed on Friday for an eighth time by New York prosecutors investigating the former president's finances.
Business
Battling bigness: Congress eyes action against monopolies
The battle against bigness is building. Whether it's beer, banks or book publishing, lawmakers are targeting major industries they say have become so concentrated that they're hurting competition, consumers and the economy.
Business
2 Royal Caribbean lines to resume Caribbean cruises in June
Two Royal Caribbean cruises will resume in June, ending a yearlong hiatus, but passengers 18 and older must test negative for COVID-19 before getting on a ship.
Business
US charges Swiss 'hacktivist' for data theft and leaks
The Justice Department has charged a Swiss hacker with computer intrusion and identity theft, just over a week after the hacker embarrassed a U.S. security-camera startup and its clients by showing how easy it was to spy on the cameras watching over hospitals, schools and corporate offices.
Sports
Analysis: NFL 11-season broadcast deals are groundbreaking
The billions of dollars the NFL will be getting from broadcast partners over the next dozen years might seem like Monopoly money to fans.