Nation

Plane with 2 people on board crashes in muddy field in upstate New York

A twin-engine plane with two people on board crashed Saturday in a muddy field in upstate New York.

The Associated Press
April 13, 2025 at 12:25AM

COPAKE, N.Y. — A twin-engine plane with two people on board crashed Saturday in a muddy field in upstate New York.

Columbia County Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore described the incident as a fatal crash, but she declined to say how many people died.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Mitsubishi MU-2B was headed to Columbia County Airport near Hudson, but crashed about 30 miles away near Copake.

The mud, weather and snow have made it difficult for first responders to get to the site, Salvatore said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it has deployed an investigation team, expected to arrive in New York Saturday evening.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

What we know about the New York City helicopter crash that killed 6 people

A New York City sightseeing helicopter broke apart and crashed into the Hudson River near the New Jersey shoreline, killing the pilot and a Spanish family of five who were on board.

Nation

Plane with 2 people on board crashes in muddy field in upstate New York

Things To Do

A US Navy captain ordered a military funeral for a kamikaze pilot during WWII. Here's why