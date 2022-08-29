A pilot who provides pleasure flights over Minnesota lakes and his passenger were killed in the crash of an amphibious aircraft in northern Minnesota, officials said.

The wreck occurred Sunday in the woods about 9 miles northwest of Emily, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office identified the pilot as Douglas A. Johnson, 61, whose home on Minnie Lake Drive is near where the ultralight aircraft went down. His passenger was 58-year-old Lee Cemensky, of Las Vegas. The Sheriff's Office said both men died at the scene.

At the time of his death, Johnson operated Fly the Swan. The business' website said that a ride in the amphibious ultralight "enables a bird's eye view of the lakes and the land you love along with the exhilaration of taking off from and gently touching down on the water."

The Federal Aviation Administration said in an initial incident report that the 2010 Krucker Cygnet aircraft, made by Florida-based Sea and Sky Inc., crashed "under unknown circumstances" while attempting to land.

The Sheriff's Office was notified about 6:45 p.m. that the aircraft had taken off but failed to reach its destination. Deputies and personnel from other emergency agencies searched and located the aircraft about 8:35 p.m.