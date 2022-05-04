MANKATO, Minn. — Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration are expected in Mankato Wednesday to try to determine why a small plane crashed, injuring the pilot.

KEYC-TV reports the crash happened about 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Mankato Regional Airport.

Mankato Public Safety officials say the pilot was the only one on board when the plane crashed during a landing attempt. The 78-year-old man has non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

"We were able to get those staff out here very quickly and put our emergency action plan into place. We were able to contact the FAA and NTSB and other folks that we need to to get engaged into this investigation and get everything wrapped up in a little over an hour," said Jeff Johnson, Mankato's director of public works.

While the Mankato airport was closed, planes landed at surrounding airports including New Ulm and Waseca.