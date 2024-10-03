Review: British rocker PJ Harvey challenges, then rewards Minnesota fans in long-awaited return

Toward the end, Harvey reached further back to some of her more bombastic, snarling, patriarchy-baiting ‘90s songs such as “Down by the Water,” “To Bring You My Love,” “50ft Queenie” and “Man-Size.” She made no mention of the fact that those latter two songs came off 1993′s “Rid of Me,” an album she famously recorded in rural Minnesota at Cannon Falls’ Pachyderm Studios with noise-rock guru Steve Albini (to whom she dedicated one song two nights earlier in his hometown of Chicago).