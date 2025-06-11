Pizza, diners and helicopters: A user's guide to the 2025 New Jersey governor's race

Ciattarelli attended Seton Hall University for undergraduate and graduate school, eventually getting an MBA at the South Orange school and becoming a certified public accountant. He founded Galen Publishing, which produces medical literature, and served in elected office at various levels. He was a member of the Raritan Borough Council before becoming a Somerset County Freeholder (now called commissioners). He was elected to the state Assembly in 2011 and served until 2018 after not seeking reelection because of his first run for governor.